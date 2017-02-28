Fire At Abandoned Building In Asheboro

Fire in Asheboro. Pic Courtesy: Scott Pelkey - Photojournalist (Photo: Custom)

ASHEBORO, N.C. – Firefighters battled a fire at an abandoned building.

Fire at building in Asheboro Pic. Courtesy: Scott Pelkey - Photojournalist (Photo: Custom)

It happened Monday night at 10:30 p.m. at the building in Asheboro. Fire crews were able to get the fire extinguished just before 2:30 a.m. No one was injured in the fire.

Fire crews are still investigating to find out what caused the fire.

