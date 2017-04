Courtesy: Greensboro Fire Department

GREENSBORO, NC - The Greensboro Fire Department is responding to an apartment fire Saturday afternoon.

According to emergency officials the Carolina Circle Apartments off Mc Knight Mill Road in Greensboro caught fire around 1:30 in the afternoon.

No reports of injuries at this time. Stay with WFMY News 2 as more information comes in.

Copyright 2017 WFMY