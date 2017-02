Apartment fire in High Point (Photo: WFMY)

HIGH POINT, N.C. – High Point fire crews are investigating a fire at an apartment complex.

The fire started just after 3:30 p.m. at the Winston Square Apartments located on Old Salem Road. Fire officials said no one was injured. There’s no word on what started the fire or how many have been displaced at the complex by the fire.

