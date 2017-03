One person is displaced after a fire at a Winston-Salem home. (Photo: Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. - One person is displaced after a house fire in Winston-Salem Tuesday night.

It happened around 10:00 p.m. in the 1600 block of Park Terrace Lane.

The Winston-Salem Fire Department's Twitter page say the fire is under control but the house was heavily damaged.

The investigation into what caused the fire is still ongoing.

