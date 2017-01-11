Fire department: Overheated brakes caused Alcoa school bus fire

Screenshot of video shared by John Daining showing an Alcoa City Schools bus fully engulfed by flames. (Photo: John Daining)

ALCOA - Flames engulfed an Alcoa City Schools bus after an "mechanical failure of the brake system," fire investigators have determined.

A report from the Alcoa Fire Department cited overheated brakes as the cause of ignition in the Jan. 9 incident.

All 29 students on board made it off safely before it burst into flames. They included students from Alcoa Elementary, Intermediate, Middle and High School.



RELATED: No one hurt when flames engulf school bus

Students told 10News they heard a loud 'pop' when the bus was driving down Center Street. The driver, who they know as "Bud," pulled over and got the kids off the bus.





Firefighters with the Alcoa Fire Department work to put out a school bus fire on Monday, Jan. 9, 2017. (Photo: Alcoa Fire Department)

Rocky Top Tours LLC, which is based in Maryville, owns the bus.

The bus is inspected annually and was last checked in July of 2016, by the Tennessee Highway Patrol. It passed in all categories.

(© 2017 WBIR)