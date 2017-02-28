Fire Destroys Vacant Home In Reidsville

Home on Montgomery Street in Reidsville destroyed by fire. (Photo: WFMY)

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Fire officials in Reidsville say a fire destroyed a vacant home last night.

It started around 9 p.m. Tuesday at a house on Montgomery Street near Barnes Street. Officials tell us Monday night several people were kicked out of the house, but they believe no one was inside the house during the fire.

Officials say the house is a total loss and two other houses have exterior damage.

There is no word yet on what caused the fire.

Footage of Reidsville Fire stamping out last remnants of flames that destroyed a house. @WFMY pic.twitter.com/uceGdCKAEU — Sean Higgins (@SHiggon2) March 1, 2017

