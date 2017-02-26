Fire Engulfs Major Chicken Processing Plant In NC

A major chicken processing plant caught fire Saturday night around 11:30 p.m. Video from the House of Raeford poultry plant in Wallace shows the building covered in flames. (Photo: Custom)

EACHEY, N.C. (WECT) — A major chicken processing plant caught fire Saturday night around 11:30 p.m.

The fire happened at the Wallace Plant.

Video from the House of Raeford poultry plant in Wallace shows the building covered in flames.

According to officials, the plant was not in operation at the time the plant caught on fire.

Plant management worked quickly to secure the scene and make sure everyone was safe.

Emergency response teams worked to control the fire and remained at the plant location until the fire was under control.

As of right now the Wallace plant will remain closed until further notice.

The plant will provide more information on plant operations when they have those details.

David Witter, a spokesperson with the Raeford plant says that about 700 people are without a job now due to the fire.

For right now, Wallace plant employees should check houseofraeford.com or the House of Raeford Facebook page for more information on plant operations.

Only one injury to a first responder has been reported.

There is no word yet on how the fire started.

