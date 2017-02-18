'Fire Shooting Out Of The Roof' At Carter Bank & Trust In Reidsville

Fire officials say there was, "fire shooting out of the roof" of Carter Bank & Trust In Reidsville Saturday morning. (Photo: Custom)

REIDSVILLE, NC - Fire officials say there was, "fire shooting out of the roof" of Carter Bank & Trust In Reidsville Saturday morning.

Officials said they were called to 100 Turner Dr around 2:00 a.m. in reference to a fire.

The Reidsville Fire Chief told WFMY News 2 there were no injuries, and they do not know the cause of the fire at this time.

