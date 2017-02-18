WFMY
Close

'Fire Shooting Out Of The Roof' At Carter Bank & Trust In Reidsville

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 11:54 AM. EST February 18, 2017

REIDSVILLE, NC - Fire officials say there was, "fire shooting out of the roof" of Carter Bank & Trust In Reidsville Saturday morning. 

Officials said they were called to 100 Turner Dr around 2:00 a.m. in reference to a fire. 

The Reidsville Fire Chief told WFMY News 2 there were no injuries, and they do not know the cause of the fire at this time. 

WFMY New 2 will update this story as more information comes in. 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories