Fire Takes Over Yadkin County Feed Store

blaze fire flame texture background (Photo: grafoto, grafoto)

BOONVILLE, NC - Firefighters are working to control a fire at a feed store off Highway 67 in Boonville Monday afternoon.

The fire is at Hinshaw Gas & Feed uses the same parking lot as a gas station and is across the street from an apartment complex.

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now.

The fire started around 1:15 according to Yadkin County Emergency Services.

We're learning more about this story. Stay with WFMY News 2 for the latest.

Copyright 2017 WFMY