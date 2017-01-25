Fireball Meteor Streaks Over NC

(Photo: Judson, Andie)

HUNTERSVILLE, N.C. -- A fireball meteor light up the sky early Wednesday morning was caught on a security camera in Huntersville.

The meteor is seen streaking across the night sky for a couple of seconds around 4 a.m. Wednesday.

WCNC's Chief Meteorologist says meteors aren't that uncommon. The fact that it was very low in the sky and the amount of time it was seen is what makes it unique.

"It lasted about one to two seconds which indicates it was fairly low in the atmosphere when it burned up," Panovich says.

Most of meteors or shooting stars seen from earth are small, typically around the size of a pebble or grain of sand. Panovich says this meteor was likely larger as it was able to make it further down in the atmosphere before burning up.

"There is likely no meteorite to be found," Panovich says. "If it got that low we would have heard a boom or explosion as it got lower in the atmosphere."

Even though the meteorite did not reach earth, the story of it did. Many reports were filed at the AMS page for the meteor being visible at such an early time. Panovich says all the reports from North Carolina, South Carolina, Tennessee and even Kentucky are on the same meteor.

