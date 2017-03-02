WFMY
Firefighters Battle Apartment Fire In Winston-Salem

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 9:22 PM. EST March 02, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. – Firefighters are battling an apartment fire in Winston-Salem.

It happened late Thursday night at the complex in Winston-Salem.

According to a tweet from the fire department it’s involving an apartment fire at Foxwoods and involves two floors of the apartment building.

