Firefighters Rescue Driver From Flipped Car In Ditch

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Firefighters rescued a driver from a flipped car in a ditch on Wednesday night.

Greensboro Firefighters were called to the single-car accident in the 2600 block of Randleman Road around 6 p.m.

Officials say the driver was conscious and alert when firefighters pulled them from the car. EMS transported them to the hospital.

It was not immediately known what caused the wreck.

Greensboro's Bravest tweeted a picture of the accident.





