Firefighters Save Dog From House Fire In Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A dog is alive all thanks to firefighters.

Greensboro firefighters came to the rescue of the dog found during a house fire.

It happened at a house located on Camel Street. The Greensboro Fire Department tweeted out a picture of firefighters giving the dog oxygen after it was rescued.

@GSOFireDept rescues dog from a house fire on Camel Street pic.twitter.com/vLH7yY3rFG — Greensboro Fire Dept (@GSOFireDept) February 13, 2017

You can also see some of the smiles on their faces after the rescue! Now that's one lucky dog.

