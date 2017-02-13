WFMY
Firefighters Save Dog From House Fire In Greensboro

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:06 PM. EST February 13, 2017

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A dog is alive all thanks to firefighters.

Greensboro firefighters came to the rescue of the dog found during a house fire.

It happened at a house located on Camel Street. The Greensboro Fire Department tweeted out a picture of firefighters giving the dog oxygen after it was rescued.

You can also see some of the smiles on their faces after the rescue! Now that's one lucky dog.

 

