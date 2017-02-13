Firefighters Save Dog From House Fire In Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- A dog is alive all thanks to firefighters.
Greensboro firefighters came to the rescue of the dog found during a house fire.
It happened at a house located on Camel Street. The Greensboro Fire Department tweeted out a picture of firefighters giving the dog oxygen after it was rescued.
@GSOFireDept rescues dog from a house fire on Camel Street pic.twitter.com/vLH7yY3rFG— Greensboro Fire Dept (@GSOFireDept) February 13, 2017
You can also see some of the smiles on their faces after the rescue! Now that's one lucky dog.
