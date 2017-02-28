WFMY
Firefighters Working Huge House Fire In Reidsville

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:06 PM. EST February 28, 2017

REIDSVILLE, N.C. -- Firefighters are on the scene of a fully-engulfed house fire in Reidsville on Tuesday evening, Rockingham County 911 Communications confirmed. 

Firefighters were called to the home on Montgomery Street near Barnes Street just before 9 p.m. 

Our photographer Sean Higgins is at the scene. He says the house looks to be completely destroyed. 

There is no word yet if anyone is hurt or what caused the fire. 

