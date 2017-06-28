First Responders Discuss Opioid Crisis In Winston-Salem

White oval pills (Photo: GIPhotoStock, Custom)

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Fighting the opioid epidemic in the Triad.

On Wednesday, Emergency responders in Winston-Salem came together for a community conversation on how to reduce the opioid problem.

Tackling the opioid epidemic a community chat about naloxone and intervention at Green Street United Methodist Church in Winston-Salem, North Carolina Online live stream: https://goo.gl/XFHNBL Posted by WFMY News 2 on Wednesday, June 28, 2017

A large part of the discussion focused on syringe exchange programs.

These programs collect used needles from people who inject drugs and exchange them with sterile syringes.

Right now, there are two syringe exchange locations in the Triad - one in Winston-Salem and one in Greensboro.

