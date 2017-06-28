First Responders Discuss Opioid Crisis In Winston-Salem

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Fighting the opioid epidemic in the Triad.
On Wednesday, Emergency responders in Winston-Salem came together for a community conversation on how to reduce the opioid problem.
A large part of the discussion focused on syringe exchange programs.
These programs collect used needles from people who inject drugs and exchange them with sterile syringes.
Right now, there are two syringe exchange locations in the Triad - one in Winston-Salem and one in Greensboro.
