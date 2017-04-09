Five SC Kids Injured When Bounce House Goes Airborne

5 children were injured when an inflatable bounce house and slide went airborn on April 8, 2017, fire officials and the church said. WSPA (Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk)

Five children were injured when an inflatable bounce house and slide were lifted into the air by a strong gust of wind at a church carnival in Taylors, South Carolina, according to the church and the Taylors fire department.

The Springwell Church was holding their annual Spring Carnival when an inflatable slide and a bounce house went airborne around 2 p.m., CBS affiliate WSPA reports.

The children were inside the bounce house when it went airborne, the Taylors Fire Department told WSPA. The bounce house then hit a power line and shut it off. Luckily, the bounce house did not catch fire, the fire department said.

The children were taken by EMS to the hospital.

In their statement on Facebook, the church says they are praying for those who were injured.

The children’s conditions are unknown at this time.

