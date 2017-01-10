WFMY
Close

Five Without A Home After Winston-Salem Apartment Fire

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 8:55 PM. EST January 10, 2017

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Five people are out of a home after an apartment caught on fire Tuesday night. 

The affected apartments are on Timlic Avenue in Winston-Salem. The fire started just after 7:00 p.m., and was under control 30 minutes later. 


According to a tweet by the City of Winston-Salem Fire Department, two apartments were affected, leaving five people without a home. 

The cause of the fire is still unknown. 

Copyright 2016 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories