Five Without A Home After Winston-Salem Apartment Fire

WINSTON-SALEM, NC - Five people are out of a home after an apartment caught on fire Tuesday night.
The affected apartments are on Timlic Avenue in Winston-Salem. The fire started just after 7:00 p.m., and was under control 30 minutes later.
According to a tweet by the City of Winston-Salem Fire Department, two apartments were affected, leaving five people without a home.
The cause of the fire is still unknown.
