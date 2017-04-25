Flooding Hits Central NC Hard, Stretch of I-95 Closed

WNCN photo

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — Some roads have been closed due to flooding as heavy rain continues to fall throughout central North Carolina. In addition to flooding, thousands were without power early Tuesday and dozens of crashes were reported Monday.

A Flood Warning is in effect for much of central North Carolina until 11:30 p.m. as heavy rain fell through the morning.

Flooding along the Crabtree Creek basin in Raleigh has caused major flooding in multiple areas nearby. Water from the creek should reach low-lying homes and over a bridge in the Anderson Drive area.

In the Wake Forest Road area, flood waters have already covered a section of Atlantic Avenue and the water is expected to flood businesses near McNeil Street, as well as the Wake Forest Bridge Roadway. Businesses along Wake Forest Road including El Rodeo, AutoZone, Subway, Hanna Imports and Mami Nora’s are at least partially underwater.

In the Crabtree Valley Mall area, the water has covered Creedmoor Road and flooded all of the parking lots at the mall.

The Mall announced it would be closed due to heavy rains.

Residents on Dacian Road in Raleigh have been unable to leave their homes due to flooding on their street, CBS North Carolina’s David Hurst reported.

The North Carolina Highway Patrol said two sinkholes have formed in Wake County – one at Grasshopper Road and one on Woodcrest Drive.

The Zebulon Fire Department reported that U.S. Route 264 westbound is closed where it merges with U.S. Route 64 due to high water.

Interstate 95 at exit 119 (U.S. 264) is also closed near Rocky Mount, according to the North Carolina Department of Transportation. The road is impassable as of Tuesday morning. Officials advise motorists to take exit 119A/U.S. 264 east, continue on U.S. 264 east and take exit 40 for N.C. Highway 42 west, turn right onto N.C. 42 west and then continue on N.C. 42west to re-access I-95.

U.S. Route 301 near Lucama in Wilson County was also shut down in both directions between Lloyd Road and Mobley Road, according to the NCDOT.

Also on Tuesday morning, high water was reported on N.C. Highway 55 at Shady Grove Road and Lees Country Club Road at U.S. Route 117 in Mount Olive in Wayne County. No roads were closed though.

In Harnett County, there were reports of flooding in the 3000 block of Langdon Avenue in Angier, Ellis Avenue in Dunn, and West D Street between 13th and 14th streets in Erwin.

Secondary roads throughout Johnston County were flooded Tuesday morning, according to officials. Multiple vehicles stalled in flood waters near Wilson Mills. Medlin Road has experienced some flooding as well, troopers said.

