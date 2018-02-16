Flu, Severe Weather, And Holidays Contribute To Blood Donation Shortage

First, it was the busy holiday season. Then, it was severe winter storms. And now, it’s the flu. These three hurdles have greatly impacted the number of blood donations across the Triad for the past couple of months.

The winter months are always tough for the American Red Cross, but they say this flu season is definitely taking a toll.

The Red Cross says one of the very first questions you're asked when you decide you want to donate blood is - how are you feeling today? If you're not feeling well, you'll likely be asked to leave and come back later.

With these staggering and growing flu cases right now, the Red Cross is not seeing as many donors turn out.

“We’ve seen lower donor turnout with the flu being widespread since the beginning of the year,” said Maya Franklin, a spokesperson for the organization, “Every day, because the need for blood is constant, we aim to collect 800 units of blood in North Carolina.”

That's not a number they're hitting right now. It fluctuates daily, but has recently been lower than that 800-unit mark. To keep donations coming in, the Red Cross representatives is working to get more sponsors to hold blood drives.

To be clear, cold & flu-like symptoms are not transmitted through blood, since those are respiratory illnesses, but regardless, every unit donated is tested.

“All of the blood that's donated through the Red Cross and all blood banks is thoroughly tested as part of the processing that goes on from arm to arm,” said Franklin, “If it's safe to be transfused, then it's shipped off to a hospital where it's needed.”

