Flu: Why You May Be Contagious and Not Know It

GREENSBORO, NC- Imagine all the things you touch throughout the day. Imagine all the things someone touched before and after you. Imagine all the conversations you have with people throughout the day.

These interactions is how the flu spreads easily. And even though you or the person next to you looks healthy, you or they could already be contagious.

Unfortunately, studies show, if you have the flu, you're contagious one day before you start showing any symptoms. When you start coughing, have a fever or runny nose, you remain contagious until five to seven days after symptoms starts. Studies also show the flu can spread to others up to six feet away.

This is one of the reasons this flu season is so bad.

The CDC reports this is the first time in 13 years the flu has been widespread in the entire continental U.S.

Another reason for the bad flu season is because more than 90 percent of reported flu cases involve the H3N2 strain; one of the most difficult flu strains to prevent. Even though flu shots do protect against the strain, H3N2 mutates quickly.

The flu shot is till a good option and it's not too late to get it. Also, remember to wash your hands with soap and water and try to stay home if you have to flu to keep the virus from spreading further.

