WFMY
Close

Food Truck Catches On Fire In Randleman

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 10:54 AM. EST February 18, 2017

RANDLEMAN, NC - A food truck caught on fire on I-73 in Randleman Saturday morning, according to fire officials. 

 

Officials also said they did not know of any injuries. 

WFMY News 2 is working on finding out what cased the fire. 

Copyright 2017 WFMY


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories