Food Truck Catches On Fire In Randleman

(Photo: WFMY, assignmentdesk)

RANDLEMAN, NC - A food truck caught on fire on I-73 in Randleman Saturday morning, according to fire officials.

Car fire at exit 81 near Randleman going toward Asheboro. Posted by Jeff Standley on Saturday, February 18, 2017

Officials also said they did not know of any injuries.

WFMY News 2 is working on finding out what cased the fire.

Copyright 2017 WFMY