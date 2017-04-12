Former Animal Shelter Director Pleads Guilty To Animal Cruelty

Marsha Williams (Photo: WFMY)

DAVIDSON COUNTY, N.C. -- The former director of both the Guilford County and Davidson County Animal Shelters under the United Animal Coalition has pleaded guilty to animal cruelty charges.

Marsha Williams pleaded guilty Wednesday in Davidson County to one count of Misdemeanor Cruelty to Animals and one count of Misdemeanor Obstruction of Justice.

Williams must pay a $200 fine and will receive a 45-suspended sentence and 24 months of supervised probation. The plea deal also means Williams won’t be allowed to apply for any state license or permit related in any way to keeping, care or the adoption of animals. She is also restricted from being around shelters or any charitable organization that runs shelters.

In 2015, Williams and her daughter Dana Williams-King and another worker, Marissa Studivent were charged after leaving a dog with a broken back without medical care for an extended period of time.

Cases are still pending against Studivent and Williams-King.



