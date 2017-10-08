Former A&T Student Dies After Being Shot At Party: Police

Police say a former A&T student died after a shooting at this apartment complex. (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, NC -- Police say a former North Carolina A&T student died after being shot at a party early Sunday morning.

Officers responded to the report of gunshots at Sherwood Forest Apartments on Milton Street around 2:30 a.m. Police say 22-year-old John Cook, a former North Carolina A&T student, was shot during a fight at a party. Cook was taken to the hospital where he later died, according to reports.

Around 1:00 a.m. police say they went to a separate shooting call on 1325 S Eugene Street. They say someone was shot in the arm. No word yet on how serious that injury is.

It's been a busy weekend for law enforcement with two major events happening in Greensboro. President Trump visited for a private fundraiser in the Irving Park neighborhood. The Greensboro Police Department helped with security for the president's visit.

Meanwhile, North Carolina A&T celebrated homecoming weekend. Thousands of people were in town for the 91st Homecoming Weekend. Police provided security and traffic help for multiple homecoming events including the parade, football game and concerts.

During A&T homecoming weekend last year, two students were shot and killed at an off-campus party.

Anyone with information about these shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 336-373-1000. All calls to Crime Stoppers are completely anonymous.

