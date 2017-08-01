Former Northwest Guilford Basketball Star Facing Felony Charges

Jalen Spicer Charged. Pic. Guilford Co. Sheriff's Office (Photo: Custom)

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. -- A Triad basketball star is facing felony charges.

The Guilford County Sheriff’s Office said Jalen Spicer was arrested Thursday on robbery and assault charges along with three others. Spicer is charged with two felonies including Common Law Robbery, and Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle. He’s also charged with misdemeanor Simple Assault.

Spicer is a former Northwest Guilford guard and had signed on to play basketball for NC A&T State University. Spicer has since been suspended from the team.

NC A&T State University Released the following statement:

"North Carolina A&T men's basketball coach Jay Joyner announced today the suspension of Jalen Spicer from the team pending the resolution of charges stemming from an alleged incident on July 23. Mr. Spicer was expected to participate as a walk-on during the 2017-18 season."

Recently, Spicer played in this year’s East-West All-Star game.

