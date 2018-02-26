WFMY
Close

Former President Barack Obama Not Planning To Attend Rev. Billy Graham's Memorial

Several memorial events are planned throughout the week to celebrate the life and legacy of Reverend Billy Graham.

AP , WCNC 8:55 PM. EST February 26, 2018

Former President Barack Obama is not planning to attend memorial services for the late evangelist Rev. Billy Graham this week.

Related: Former Presidents Paying Respects to Billy Graham This Week

Obama's office disclosed the former president's plans Monday.

Former President George W. Bush is paying his respects to Graham, known as the pastor to presidents, Monday afternoon at his library in North Carolina.

Former President Bill Clinton will visit Tuesday to honor Graham's memory.

President Donald Trump is expected to attend Graham's funeral Friday in North Carolina after the preacher lies in honor at the U.S. Capitol this week.

Obama tweeted last week after Graham's death that he was "a humble servant who prayed for so many" and who gave hope to generations.

© 2018 Associated Press

