Former Sen. Kay Hagan Recovering After Virus Caused By Ticks

RALEIGH, N.C. -- Former North Carolina Sen. Kay Hagan has entered the next step in her recovery from brain inflammation caused by a virus spread by ticks from animals to humans.

Hagan's family says she was discharged earlier this month from an Atlanta rehabilitation hospital she first entered in January. A family email sent to well-wishers says she's now receiving therapy at an outpatient facility nearby.

The email says her recovery is going slowly but there's improvement each week. The family says she is using a walker and her speech is limited but that she understands what's being said to her. Several more weeks of therapy is expected.

Hagan is a Greensboro Democrat elected to the Senate in 2008 but lost her seat in 2014. She was initially hospitalized in Washington last December.

