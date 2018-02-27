Formerly Condemned Greensboro Shopping Center to Reopen Soon

Freeman Mill Square under construction.

GREENSBORO - For more than a year, a Greensboro shopping center at the corner of Freeman Mill Road and Florida Street has sat empty. But now the condemned property is getting new life thanks to two local developers.

Shehzad Quamar and Shahzad Akbar hope remodeling Freeman Mill Square will not only give the area a new look -- but a new outlook. They want to bring in the right businesses for the right reasons.

Michael Thompson, 17, and his family used to shop at Florida Grocery in Freeman Mill Square, but since it closed down they have to walk a mile or take a cab to the nearest Food Lion.

“It’s really sad, because that store right there used to be the whole project’s store, because everybody used to go there. Now, nobody goes there,” he said, referring to Smith Homes residential complex.

But soon, Thompson and others will be able to shop there again.

Developer Shehzad Quamar talks with a potential tenant at Freeman Mill Square.

“We figured out that everybody wants to see something nice here,” said Shehzad Quamar, one of the developers who bought the nearly 52,000-square-foot property.

Quamar says a cell phone store, buffet-style pizza restaurant, hair product store and small grocery store have already committed to rent space. He turned down offers from a gaming business and tobacco store.

James Rosa lives nearby and is exploring starting opening a hair salon in the strip.

“This community deserves an uplift here, ya know? There’s not a lot of stuff for the kids in this area. There’s not a lot of stores that people can shop in,” said Rosa.

Quamar plans to implement safety measures like fencing and private security.

“Make this a nice family shopping center where the families are comfortable coming in,” said Quamar.

He says they’re investing $500,000 to $600,000 in the project.

The developers say structural improvements will be finished by mid-April, but businesses will need some time after that to move in and open.

They’re also working to donate 14,000-square-feet of space as a community center for teens.

© 2018 WFMY-TV