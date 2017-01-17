Fort Bragg To Decline Driver's Licenses From 5 More States Including SC

Fort Bragg (Photo: WRAL)

FORT BRAGG, N.C. – Fort Bragg will no longer accept driver’s licenses and state identification cards from five more states.

According to the Fayetteville Observer, the following states have recently been added to the list including: South Carolina, Montana, Kentucky, Pennsylvania and Maine

That means visitors from those states won’t be allowed to use their driver’s licenses to enter the post starting January 30.

Earlier this month Fort Bragg also said it would not allow licenses from Illinois, Minnesota, Missouri, New Mexico and Washington to get a visitors pass.

The Department of Homeland Security said the states did not meet the standards of the REAL ID Act.

“Effective immediately, residents of these states can no longer use their driver’s license to get a visitor’s pass,” said Tom McCollum, Fort Bragg spokesman, in a statement to WNCN. “Driver’s licenses and identification cards issued by these states cannot be used to access not just Fort Bragg, but all federal facilities, to include other military installations.”

Federally issued forms of identification can still be used to gain access, including a U.S. passport, permanent resident card / alien registration receipt card and an employment authorization document with photo.

“The process for gaining access to Fort Bragg hasn’t changed for the vast majority of people,” said McCollum. “If you have a DOD issued ID card, you can use it at the gates as you always have.”

The REAL ID Act, passed by Congress in 2005, established tougher requirements for proof of legal U.S. residency that would allow driver’s license to be recognized for federal purposes.

According to the Department of Homeland Security, only 26 states and territories are compliant with REAL ID. The Fayetteville Observer also reports another 21 states have extensions to comply with the law.

Stay connected 24/7 via WFMY News 2

Get the WFMY News 2 App free in the Apple store.

WFMY News 2 Facebook Page

PHOTOS: Email myphotos@wfmy.com

WFMY News 2 on Twitter @WFMY

WFMY News 2 On Instagram

For News Tips: news@wfmy.com or 336-379-9316

(© 2017 WFMY)