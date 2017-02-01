Foster Families Still Needed For Shelter Animals

GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. – On Wednesday, the Guilford County Animal Shelter was packed with people eager to give animals a new home, even if just for a few weeks.

Last Friday, the shelter put out a call that it needed help clearing its kennels, and the Triad showed up – big time.

“We've had a huge outpouring of support from the community. We've sent I think 46 animals to foster home on Saturday, and another 22 on Sunday,” said Animal Services Director Drew Brinkley.

On Monday, renovations started in a room most of the dogs are were kept inside, and they’re expected to take two weeks. The second phase of renovations starts after that in another kennel room.

While enough people showed up over the weekend to clear the shelter, Brinkley says they still need foster families until the work is finished at the end of the month. That’s because even as many animals are fostered out, they get animals dropped off every day.

While most of the foster pets will return back to the shelter in a few weeks, he says some might just find a permanent home.



“Some people are probably going to do what's known as a foster failure in the sheltering field,” said Brinkley, “And that means it's just a great fit and they go ahead and adopt them.

Carl Gore had no idea he would be taking home a new dog today. But, as he unfortunately headed to the shelter to put down his sick dog, another one caught his eye.

“God works in mysterious ways, we're losing one part of the family and in turn getting another part,” he said, “A beautiful brown Shepherd-Golden Retriever mix.”

If you do have a dog you need to put up for adoption, the shelter asks that you try to hold off until March.

