Four Inmates Found Dead at a SC Prison

COLUMBIA, S.C. (WLTX, AP) - The four inmates who died at a Columbia prison have now been identified.

The South Carolina Department of Corrections says the four are John King, Jason Kelley, Jimmy Ham, and William Scruggs. Richland County Coroner Gary Watts says he's investigating their how they died, but said they're deaths do not appear to be natural.

The inmates were found Friday morning in a dorm at Kirkland Correctional Institution, which is at the prison system's Broad River Road complex. Stirling did not say how they died or release any further information.



The State Law Enforcement Division and Corrections police are investigating. “I have asked the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division to lead this investigation,” said Stirling.

