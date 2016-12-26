Names Of 4 Killed Released In NC Shooting

Four were killed in NC shooting during Christmas weekend.

WILSON, N.C. -- Authorities in North Carolina have identified the four people fatally shot in a home about 50 miles east of Raleigh.

Wilson County Sheriff’s Office Chief of Staff Wanda D. Samuel says in a news release that the victims all lived at the residence where they were found by a family member Saturday afternoon.

Those slain are 54-year-old Tammy Lynette Pearce, 28-year-old Paul Shane Pearce, 47-year-old Selby Gene Outland and 23-year-old Dominique Nicole Privette. No details were given about their relationships.

The release says the shooting near Wilson seems to have happened late Friday night or early Saturday morning.

Police are investigating and have not determined a motive but believe it is an isolated incident.

People living in the neighborhood had many questions as they tried to wrap their minds around what happened, WNCN reported.

“It’s Christmas Eve. It’s shocking,” said a woman named Brenda, who did not want to give her last name.

Brenda said her mom, who just recently moved onto this street, knew one of the victims and is concerned.

“It upsets her anytime something happens to somebody even if she doesn’t really know them. She knew one of them too. He worked in the house for the landlady,” Brenda said about her mother to WNCN.

Neighbors described the area as quiet.

“What could’ve happened? What could’ve made a person be so crazy to do some things like that,” said Michael Taylor, who lives in the area.

“This is a good area. A very good area. Quiet. You don’t hear any bad things going on,” Taylor added.

