Friend Mourns Store Owner Killed In High Point

James Johnson cries remembering his friend

HIGH POINT, NC – "How someone can do this to him? It just doesn't make sense."

James Johnson met Jack Little over three decades ago. Johnson, a young man, walked into Little’s gun shop in High Point

"I mean, Jack's place was always the place where me and all my friends hung out,” said Johnson.

Over the years, Johnson would come to call Little’s military supply store, now known as Whetstone Army and Navy, a second home.

"It went from a place where a bunch of snot nose kids hung out to a bunch of old farts hanging out just having a good time," Johnson chuckled under his long scruffy white beard.

The good times stopped suddenly when news of Little’s murder reached the community. The 66-year-old was found dead behind a counter in his store; over a dozen guns in his store were missing.

"I lost it,” Johnson said, who found out his friend was killed while he was at a birthday party. “I just literally fell apart and cried like a baby. Jack was too good of a person for someone just to go and be killing him just to be killing him."

Johnson attended Little’s funeral the following Saturday, along with over 1,500 people. Johnson said every single person there considered Little to be their family. Little was an active community member, attending council meetings regularly. He was also described as a close friend of law enforcement.

"I watched the High Point police officers drive from High Point on their lunch break all the way to Lexington to go and pay their respects,” Johnson remembered of the funeral. "That’s heart! That shows what he meant to them in this community."

Over a week later, High Point Police arrested brothers, Kemione Grady, 18, and Larento Grady, 23 both of High Point. They also arrested Shirley Harrington, 24 of High Point. All are charged in connection with the murder of Little.

“I mean, this is so senseless,” said Johnson. "These three they've arrested, they’ve thrown their lives away and I mean why? For what good?"

Johnson was overcome with a range of emotions when he heard the news of the arrests. He felt everything, from anger, to relief, to overwhelming sadness.

"We can have a little closer. And maybe Jack can rest at ease,” Johnson paused as he wiped tears from his eyes. “Because it's not fair. This guy was closer than most of my family. And this is just totally wrong."

Johnson, standing outside of Little’s store, admitted he still feels uneasy about his community. He motioned to his hip, where a green holster nestled a handgun; a gun he purchased from Little 10 years earlier.

"Anywhere I go I don't feel safe because there are monsters out here that I'm just walking to shoot you just be shooting you."

It’s unimaginable that Johnson will never see his friend again. Johnson pointed to the store’s sign, where flowers and balloons were resting in memorial of Little.

"I know this store’s been here forever, Jack was here forever and whatever happens I would love to see some little monument put out there next to the road in his honor,” Johnson said. “Jack was loved by all that I knew him."

Before saying a good-bye to his friend’s store and driving away, Johnson added, “May God have mercy on their souls.”

Kemione Grady is charged with First Degree Murder, Robbery with a Dangerous Weapon, and 2 counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Larento Grady is charged with Accessory after the Fact to Murder, and 2 counts of Possession of a Stolen Firearm.

Shirley Harrington is charged Accessory After the Fact to Murder, Possession of a Stolen Firearm, Possession with Intent to Sell/Deliver Cocaine, and maintaining a Dwelling for the Purposes of Drugs.

All three are at the Guilford County Detention Center in High Point.

