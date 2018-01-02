Frigid Mornings Bring More Delays For Some Triad Schools

The bitter cold temperatures are causing some Triad area schools to delay classes for Wednesday morning. Some counties included in the Piedmont Triad will see low temperatures in the teens during the early morning hours.

Closing Alerts

Keep checking this list for added school closings or delays.

GOSPEL LIGHT CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday

LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday

RIVER MILL ACADEMY - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday

WINSTON-SALEM/FORSYTH COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday

Closing Alerts

WFMY News 2 Weather

Click and Get WFMY News 2 Weather, Breaking News Alerts, Notifications

Follow WFMY News 2 on Facebook and Twitter

► Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the WFMY News 2 App now

Copyright 2017 WFMY