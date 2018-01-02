Frigid Mornings Bring More Delays For Some Triad Schools

The bitter cold temperatures are causing some Triad area schools to delay classes for Wednesday morning. Some counties included in the Piedmont Triad will see low temperatures in the teens during the early morning hours.
Keep checking this list for added school closings or delays.
GOSPEL LIGHT CHRISTIAN SCHOOL - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday
LEXINGTON CITY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday
RIVER MILL ACADEMY - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday
WINSTON-SALEM/FORSYTH COUNTY SCHOOLS - Delayed 2 hours Wednesday
