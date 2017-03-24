Frustration Fills High Point Church Over Unsolved Murders

Kimberly Rorie holds a wanted poster of the man suspected of killing her son.

HIGH POINT, NC – Shekina Glory Church International in High Point overflowed Friday night, as mothers, fathers, brothers, sisters, police, city council members and pastors filled the pews.

The community meeting was planned after several mothers approached the NAACP, wanting answers for the unsolved murders of their sons. But, the week before the meeting nine shootings took place that resulted in the deaths of two people; 74-year-old, Josie Lindsay and 18-year-old, Tyler Burrow.

Two men were arrested in Burrow’s death, but Lindsay’s remains unsolved; as do several other murders in the city.

Pastor Bradford Lilley opened the meeting with a prayer before encouraging people to tell the crowd their stories. Over a dozen people spoke, several were mothers whose sons were killed and most of them addressed their frustrations and pain to chief Kenneth J. Schultz, who was sitting in the crowd.

“We thank you for protecting us but we need more. We need you in these neighborhoods. My kids are here. My grandkids are here. They can’t even tell you who the officer is in their streets, because they don’t see them unless there’s trouble,” said Patricia Johnson.

Johnson’s son, Travis, was shot several times in High Point, and luckily survived the shooting. The suspect(s) however, were never caught. Johnson, along with other, directed the same question towards the chief. What can we do to help and what more can you do to find the people responsible for murders and shootings in the city?

Chief Schultz explained murders and shootings are often solved in three ways. The suspect is either caught immediately in the area, surveillance cameras capture the crime or DNA evidence.

But the chief reminded the crowds, they must wait on results from the state crime lab.

“We’re in line with Winston-Salem, Greensboro, Charlotte, Raleigh, Durham,” the chief explained.

Schultz added the lack of tips from the community or eyewitnesses can often times, stall an investigation.

In the case of Kimberly Rorie, the suspect is known and on the run. Her twin sons were gunned down in 2014. One of the twins, Mark Shane David, Sr. died at the hospital. Her other son has a bullet lodged in his back and struggles with his movements.

The suspect in the case, Gosofat “Tito” Rodriguez, is wanted for First-Degree Mmurder, but has yet to be captured. Rorie pleaded with the crowd help police with information in the murders of both her son, and her friend Josie Lindsay.

“Do all you can to help them. That was my church member that lost her life,” Rorie said through tears. “I walked her to her car on Sunday and I thank God I had the opportunity to tell her I loved her.”

Cynthia Ragin said she wished more people were involved in community meetings, to hear the voices of moms like her, Rorie and Johnson.

“Chances are one of you in here, will get that phone call,” Ragin said.

Her son, Marshall Lamont Williams was murdered in 2015. Although the murderer was captured in her case, she said she fears for the life of her other two sons, who still live in High Point.

“That call will forever change your life. It will forever change your life. I have two other sons walking around, riding around in High Point. I have a 40-year-old son, I have a 19-year-old son. I can’t take that call again.”

As conversations continued, the crowd threw out several suggestions to be more proactive. Ideas included more police patrolling neighborhoods, parents stepping up to discipline their children and the community becoming more involved with neighborhood watches and events to help keep young men out of trouble.

© 2017 WFMY-TV