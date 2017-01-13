Fugitive on the Run Since 2015 Arrested in Greensboro

GREENSBORO - A fugitive on the run for over a year was arrested by U.S. Marshals in Greensboro Thursday.

Carl Wayne Blackmon, Jr., 33, was arrested by members of the U.S. Marshals Service Joint Fugitive Task Force and the North Carolina Department of Public Safety according to a release sent Friday by the U.S. Marshals Service.

The task force found Blackmon in the 4200 block of Bramlet Place in Greensboro. The JFTF identified Blackmon as he approached a car outside his home. The task force surrounded the car and Blackmon was taken into custody.

Blackmon was accused of violating the terms of his post-release and a warrant was issued for him on June 3, 2015. In September 2015, Blackmon was indicted in the U.S. District Court in the Middle District of North Carolina for Forced Labor, Sex Trafficking of Children by Force and Racketeering-Prostitution. Warrants were issued for Blackmon in Guilford County for failure to appear on charges of Second-Degree Trespassing and Resisting a Public Officer, Breaking and Entering and Felony Larceny after Breaking and Entering.

Blackmon is in the Greensboro jail where he's being held without bond.

