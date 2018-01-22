Furloughs To Impact Fort Bragg During Government Shutdown, Officials Say

Fort Bragg (Photo: WRAL)

RALEIGH, NC — The federal government shutdown is impacting North Carolina – beyond the closure of federal parks.

About half of the federal Health and Human Services department’s 82,000 employees could be furloughed – some of them work in North Carolina. The federal government shutdown in 2013 impacted about 300 in North Carolina.

The 2013 shutdown led to people not receiving their WIC benefits in North Carolina, but those benefits are expected to continue during this shutdown.

Fort Bragg has a civilian workforce of about 20,000 people.

A National Guard training exercise at Fort Bragg was cancelled this weekend. Fort Bragg officials said Monday that the furlough will directly impact workers at the base. Officials sent the following list of impacts to WNCN this morning:

• CDCs open but they may be scaled back, more to follow

• Gyms open not scaled back

• ID Card facilities open for now

• Fort Bragg’s schools open

• Exchanges, commissaries, fast food restaurants open

• ACPs open

• PCSing: if you started before Friday you should be good if not you may have trouble

• Service members pay: Congress has to pass a bill on that and haven’t heard if they have

