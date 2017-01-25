Game On! Boxcar Bar + Arcade Opens Thursday In Greensboro

Boxcar Bar + Arcade Opening In Greensboro (Photo: WFMY)

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Pacman, Mario and Luigi and air hockey. A blast from the past that's now a part of downtown Greensboro's future.

Boxcar Bar + Arcade is opening Thursday on E. Lewis Street, meaning even more foot traffic in downtown Greensboro's South End.

"I think with the addition of all the new bars and places down on our side kind of gets more people to walk down here," explains Tyler Jeffries, who's been working at Gibb's since it opened more than two years ago.

He remembers when this spot wasn't always thriving. The crime around what was then Lotus Lounge led to its closure.

But with new businesses invested in building a community...

"I think it added a sense of maybe more security to the area and people are more comfortable coming down."

Boxcar Bar + Arcade is right across from Gibbs and it's a concept that's totally new to the Triad - a bar with dozens of arcade games.

That's not all that's new. There's HQ, a place for entrepreneurs to work; the Greensboro Distilling Co.; and The Bearded Goat just down the road.

"We've done a lot of art," explains Kori Sergent, bartender and manager at The Bearded Goat. "That's kind of been our main focus as far as community give back."

That giving back, a big part of being on the "Lew crew" - as the folks who work on Lewis Street call themselves.

They're taking a place in Greensboro that was once game over and hitting restart.

"It's going to do nothing but help people just become aware of this side of downtown," Jeffries explains. "The more people on Lew crew, the better for me."

Boxcar Bar and Arcade started in Raleigh. This Greensboro location opens at 4 p.m. Thursday, January 26th.

