Game Over For Fish Game Businesses In Greensboro

GREENSBORO - The final fish game operation in Greensboro shut down Tuesday.
RELATED: Fish Games Store Robbed By 2 Men: Greensboro Police
More than 40 businesses got a 30-day warning from Greensboro police in June. 'Skillville' on Randleman Road was the remaining business still open entering this week. Police executed a search warrant Tuesday morning to remove machines and tables.
Last of the known Greensboro fish games loaded up; business shut down by GPD @WFMY pic.twitter.com/5XBew1mCNB— Alma McCarty (@AlmaJMcCarty) July 18, 2017
The Fish Game centers are classified as illegal gambling.
Copyright 2017 WFMY
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs