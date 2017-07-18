Game Over For Fish Game Businesses In Greensboro

GREENSBORO - The final fish game operation in Greensboro shut down Tuesday.

RELATED: Fish Games Store Robbed By 2 Men: Greensboro Police

More than 40 businesses got a 30-day warning from Greensboro police in June. 'Skillville' on Randleman Road was the remaining business still open entering this week. Police executed a search warrant Tuesday morning to remove machines and tables.

Last of the known Greensboro fish games loaded up; business shut down by GPD @WFMY pic.twitter.com/5XBew1mCNB — Alma McCarty (@AlmaJMcCarty) July 18, 2017

The Fish Game centers are classified as illegal gambling.

Copyright 2017 WFMY