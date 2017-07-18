WFMY
Game Over For Fish Game Businesses In Greensboro

Greensboro police officers executed a search warrant, and took two fish skills table games from the last remaining business in operation within the city limits. Police sent owners of those types of businesses a warning letter weeks ago.

WFMY News 2 Digital , WFMY 2:31 PM. EDT July 18, 2017

GREENSBORO - The final fish game operation in Greensboro shut down Tuesday.

More than 40 businesses got a 30-day warning from Greensboro police in June. 'Skillville' on Randleman Road was the remaining business still open entering this week. Police executed a search warrant Tuesday morning to remove machines and tables. 

The Fish Game centers are classified as illegal gambling. 

