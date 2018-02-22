Generations of Families 'Saved' by Billy Graham

Karen Carlton searches for a book in the Christian section of Barnes & Noble.

GREENSBORO - Over his lifetime, Graham delivered his message to 215 million people in 185 countries. Countless others who never saw him in person heard his words through radio and television. It’s impossible to know just how many people accepted Jesus into their lives, because of him.

It seems, older generations were more directly influenced by Billy Graham, as he gained popularity in the 1950’s through the 60’s. But younger people may have been changed by America’s Pastor and not even realize it, as their parents passed down religion learned from him.

Karen Carlton of Greensboro isn’t shy about her faith.

“I was saved when I was 16 years old and I remember it very vividly,” she said.

But her life might not have moved in that direction without the influence of Billy Graham.

“We watched him on television regularly with his crusades that he had,” she said.

Carlton’s mother was Baptist, but her father was a Lutheran which was a big difference back in the 50’s. Growing up in Phoenix, AZ, he wouldn’t attend church with the family. Carlton says he wouldn’t even step foot in a church, but he would watch Billy Graham.

“It touched my father’s heart, it really did and I believe personally he was saved and dedicated his life to the Lord and went forward in our local church and gave his heart to God,” Carlton recounted.

Her father’s change of heart eventually led her to give her life to Christ which has trickled down to her whole family.

“Passed it on to my children and my children in turn as they got old enough to understand the Gospel of Jesus Christ, they were both saved. So it has been passed down to generation to generation to generation.”

She hopes her two young grandsons carry on the legacy of Billy Graham, following in their great-grandfather’s footsteps.



