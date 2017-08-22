Get Ready To Stop: More School Buses Hitting The Road Next Week

It is illegal to pass a school bus while it's stopped. (Photo: WFMY)

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, N.C. -- Pencils, notebooks, backpacks. Parents are probably pretty busy making sure their students are ready to get back to school.

But know the first day of classes affects everyone, with more buses on the road in the mornings and afternoons.

"Next Monday is going to be kind of a rude awakening for folks in Rockingham County," explains Rockingham County Schools Superintendent Rodney Shotwell.

Like most Triad counties, schools start classes again on Monday. And getting stuck behind a bus, could really put a wrench in your day.

"I think we get so impatient," Shotwell tells, noting drivers should plan to add 10-15 minutes on to their commutes to compensate for buses stopping on their routes.

When it comes to law-enforcement, they have zero-tolerance for passing a school bus.

"You pass a school bus, you will have a day in court," " explains Rockingham County Sheriff Sam Page.

In Rockingham County law enforcement is ramping up patrol around schools to ensure kids get there safely.

If you do pass a bus, you're looking at 5 points on your license, plus fines.

If you cause an accident, you could be facing charges and risk hurting yourself and others.

If you try to deny it, know that new cameras on the school buses will catch you in the act.

"Don't even try," cautions Superintendent Shotwell, who recalls the county's worst case scenario.

Back in 2009, Nick Adkins, a McMichael High School sophomore was hit and killed on his way to his bus stop.

The accident still strikes a nerve and serves as a reminder to not repeat that driver's fatal mistake.

"You can't press rewind and say I wish you could do that differently," Shotwell tells.

So if you're out driving, take a second to remember who's on board; students, just trying to go learn.

Many school districts, including Rockingham County Schools, Guilford County Schools and the Alamance-Burlington School System are still looking for bus drivers.

Contact the district about employment.

