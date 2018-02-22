Gibsonville Police In 'Dire' Need Of Officers

Gibsonville Police patrol car (Photo: Gibsonville PD)

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. -- Gibsonville Police say they need more funding, and more officers to keep people safe.

In 2013, when the current Police Chief took over the job, they were taking a little less than 5,000 calls a year.

Today -- that number is up to 10,322.

But, they have only been able to hire 3 positions in that time, and the Chief says they're woefully understaffed.

We're speaking with the Police Chief this morning, and will have more throughout the day.

