Gibsonville Police In 'Dire' Need Of Officers

GIBSONVILLE, N.C. -- Gibsonville Police say they need more funding, and more officers to keep people safe.
In 2013, when the current Police Chief took over the job, they were taking a little less than 5,000 calls a year.
Today -- that number is up to 10,322.
But, they have only been able to hire 3 positions in that time, and the Chief says they're woefully understaffed.
We're speaking with the Police Chief this morning, and will have more throughout the day.
