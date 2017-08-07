Girl Gives To Animal Shelter On Her Birthday

GREENSBORO, NC -- Typically, a birthday means gifts for the person celebrating! But not for Emma Carper! The 10-year-old decided to make her birthday about helping animals!

Instead of asking for presents, she asked family and friends to donate food and supplies for the Guilford County Animal Shelter! She and her family brought four car-loads of goodies to the shelter! The delivery included pet food, dish soap, blankets and toys!

But the shelter decided to surprise Emma too! They decided to give her a small party to celebrate her birthday and to thank her for her donation.

Happy birthday to you Emma!

© 2017 WFMY-TV