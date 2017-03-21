Globetrotter With Greensboro Ties Returns To Triad

GREENSBORO, NC -- The Harlem Globetrotters are bringing all their high flying tricks and shots to the Triad this weekend! One Globetrotter who has some Triad roots joined Eric Chilton on The Good Morning Show to talk about what people can expect!



Zeus McClurkin is a 6-8 forward in his third season with the Globetrotters. He's no stranger to the Triad. He attended and played for North Carolina A&T State University. McClurkin earned an undergraduate degree in business management at North Carolina A&T and then a master's degree in marketing and communications from Franklin University, based in his hometown of Columbus, Ohio.

McClurkin played multiple sports growing up, and earlier this year set two individual Guinness World Records as the Globetrotters set nine! McClurkin set the record for the most bounced 3-pointers in one minute when he made five and the most slam dunks in one minute when he made 16 dunks!

They'll be in the Triad for two shows this week! A star-studded roster will have fans on the edge of their seats to witness the ball handling wizardry, basketball artistry and one-of-a-kind family entertainment that thrills fans of all ages. If you want to see Zeus and the rest of the Globetrotters in action, here's what you need to know:

Friday, March 24 at 7:00pm at the LJVM Coliseum in Winston-Salem. Buy tickets by clicking here.

Sunday, March 26 at 3:00pm at the Greensboro Coliseum. Buy tickets by clicking here.





