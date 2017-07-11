Go Ziplining To Help Rebuild Triad School Damaged In Tornado

Drone view: Courtney Elementary school in Yadkin Co. (Photo: WFMY)

BOONVILLE, N.C. -- A little adventure will help rebuild a Triad school.

Big Woods Zipline in Boonville wants to help rebuild Courtney Elementary School in Yadkinville.

The company's Facebook page says it will take $10 from every adult zip-liner and put it toward reconstruction at the school.

The donations continue through July.

In May, The Yadkinville school was torn apart by an EF-2 tornado.

Surveillance footage outside one of the side doors showed 125 mile per hour winds tearing up plants and bushes.

We caught some of the damage on our drone Red Bird 2.

The tornado ripped half the roof off the school gym...and knocked down walls.

Some students and staff were inside when the tornado hit - but no on was hurt.

