Adopt Timmy Turner!

Timmy Turner is a neutered Lab mix. He is approximately 3 years old, heartworm negative, up-to-date on all vaccinations, including rabies, and has been microchipped.

Timmy Turner is a handsome boy who needs a bit of leash training, and seems very quiet-natured. Timmy will do best as an “only” dog.

Copyright 2017 WFMY