2 the Rescue: Puppies Need Homes

Randolph County SPCA

ASHEBORO, N.C. -- Ten 8-week-old puppies are up for adoption through the Randolph County SPCA.

The litter includes seven sassy females and three outnumbered males. Their mother was a hound mix and its unknown what breed of dog their father was.

All of the puppies have had their first and second vaccinations and have been dewormed, which means they're ready to go home!

To adopt, complete an application at randolphspca.com.

