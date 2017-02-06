2017 Best And Worst Super Bowl Commercials

Cam Newton stars in Buick's Super Bowl 2017 Commercial

GREENSBORO, N.C. -- Advertisers paid $5 million for a 30-second ad during the Super Bowl 51. With all that money on the line, an epic commercial fail wasn't an option.

Phillip Yeary is the Vice President and Creative Director for Bouvier Kelly, a local advertising agency.

Yeary said with that much pressure and money riding on each spot, companies had to get it right.

"Companies only have 30 seconds to get their message across," said Yeary. "You have 30 seconds to make someone laugh, cry, but more importantly remember your company and your message."

Yeary gave examples of two commercials that hit the mark and two that missed.

Two top ranking TV spots from the Super Bowl include:

1. Audi - #DriveProgress

"It is ranking high because of the politically charged environment we have in the country currently. Audi did a nice job of taking on the gender equality subject in a very classy manner," said Yeary.

2. Buick - Cam Newton

"The spot was a fun and cute way to drive home the point that Buick's look is a lot more modern than people are used to from the brand," said Yeary. "It's great when brands don't take themselves too seriously and produce an ad that makes you smile. Utilizing kids in a cute way is always a touchdown in the commercial business. Plus, we get to see the Panther's quarterback in a better performance than last year's game."

The lower ranking or worst ads include:

1. Honda - Yearbooks

"While it had a very interesting treatment, lots of celebrities and seemed to go somewhere very inspirational, the message seemed to fall flat when following your dreams leads to a crossover SUV from Honda," explained Yeary.

2. YellowTail Wine - Big Game Commercial

"It was a big budget production that tried to look like a bizarre beer spot, but just didn't seem to ring true for the wind brand.

You can see where other commercials ranked on the 29th annual USA TODAY Ad Meter by clicking here.

