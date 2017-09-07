2017 Festival of Books and Authors Heads To Winston-Salem

Bookmarks NC Festival

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. -- Calling all bookworms! Don't miss your chance to see your favorite authors at the 2017 Bookmarks Festival of Books and Authors in Winston-Salem.

The Bookmarks literary nonprofit produces the largest annual book festival in the Carolinas bringing authors, illustrators and storytellers to Winston-Salem every year.

Authors come from around the region, country and the world to host book readings, presentations and book signings. This year, the festival features more than 40 authors September 7 -10, 2017.

While you're there, be sure to visit Bookmarks' nonprofit, independent bookstore. The store is located at 634 W. 4th Street in Winston-Salem. Hours are as follows:

Thursday, September 7 from 10 a.m. - 9 p.m.

Friday, September 8 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Saturday, September 9 from 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

Sunday, September 10 from 12 p.m. - 6 p.m.

© 2017 WFMY-TV