2018 Fitness Goals: Dance Away The Pounds With Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Greensboro

GREENSBORO, N.C. - 2018 is in full swing and you're still struggling to hit the gym.

Losing weight is one of the most popular New Year's resolutions.

Every year, people plan to get rid of unwanted fat in the beginning of the year.

The problem is most people do not stick to their fitness plans.

The majority of Americans will ditch their New Year's resolutions in February.

That does not have to be you, not this year.

You might want to consider something new and fun to help you burn extra calories.

Instead of spending hours running on a treadmill, you can dance away the pounds.

Fred Astaire Dance Studio of Greensboro offers dance exercise classes to help you get in shape.

You'll find all types of dance lessons and activities, including ballroom, salsa, cha cha, tango, waltz, and more.

Ballroom dancing, for example, is a low-impact aerobic activity that burns fat and can boost your metabolism.

The dance studio says you can burn between 200-400 calories In just 30 minutes.

That's roughly the same amount as running or cycling.

The dance studio says burning an extra 300 calories a day can help you lose one pound a week.

Dancing is increases flexibility, muscle strength, and endurance.

The dance exercise classes are held every Tuesday at 7:15 p.m. $21 gets you in the door.

