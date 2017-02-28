3 Exaggerations That Can Ruin Your Job Interview

Lying? (Photo: Thinkstock)

Job interviews can come with a lot of pressure. And sometimes your nerves can make you stumble or hurry through your answers. At some point in the interview, you have to make a critical decision in whether you’re going to tell the truth or not tell the truth when answering a question. Because whether you get that job could be riding on your answer.

Interviewers know that people tend to either exaggerate or outright lie when answering questions. So they’re listening carefully to what you say. What you may not realize is that your words may reveal that you’re not telling it like it is. So what are some these tell-tale signs that there’s more to your story.

1) You might be asked to share a time that you didn’t work well with someone. And you might be tempted to say, “I worked well with everyone. I got along with everybody.” The words “everybody” or “everyone” would raise an eyebrow because you’re bound to have differences of opinion and you’re not always going to get along with people.

2) Be careful using the word “never” when you mean “no”. If you’re asked, “Do you take office supplies from work?” And you say, “I never do that.” It sounds like a denial. Yet, the question requires a yes or no answer. So answer the question with a yes or a no first. Then you can expand on your answer with, “I’ve never taken any office supplies home.”

3) Although it sounds good, the word “always” is an exaggeration. So saying, “I’m always on time.” Or, “I always meet deadlines.” Or, “I’m always a team player.” There are going to be exceptions. You can’t hit something 100% of the time.

To recap, using these words, “every”, “never” and “always” can undermine your credibility. So be careful using them in an interview.

Blanca Cobb is a WFMY News 2 Contributing Editor, body language expert, keynote speaker and corporate trainer who covers nonverbal communication, psychology and behavior. Follow her @blancacobb. The opinions expressed in this article are exclusively hers.

